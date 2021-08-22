Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €254.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($298.82) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €226.67 ($266.67).

FRA ALV opened at €198.72 ($233.79) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €208.33. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

