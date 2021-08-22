$6.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will report sales of $6.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.98 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported sales of $6.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year sales of $27.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.72 billion to $27.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $28.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.01 billion to $28.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $244,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,634 shares of company stock worth $2,501,592. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

