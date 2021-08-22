Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) and Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Critical Survey

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) and Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Research Solutions and Ucommune International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -0.63% -3.90% -1.24% Ucommune International N/A -24.52% -13.83%

This table compares Research Solutions and Ucommune International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $31.06 million 2.07 -$660,000.00 ($0.03) -81.33 Ucommune International $134.43 million 0.60 -$74.86 million N/A N/A

Research Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ucommune International.

Volatility and Risk

Research Solutions has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ucommune International has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Research Solutions and Ucommune International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ucommune International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Research Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $5.18, indicating a potential upside of 112.09%. Given Research Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than Ucommune International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.6% of Research Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Ucommune International shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of Research Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Research Solutions beats Ucommune International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to speed up research and development activities with single sourced access and management of content and data used in the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd provides and manages agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides a suite of services comprising individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services. It serves individuals and enterprises. The company operates under the Ucommune brand. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 234 spaces across 54 cities, which provided approximately 57,500 workstations. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, China.

