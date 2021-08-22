Craig Hallum Lowers TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Price Target to $13.50

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $21.50 to $13.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 89.34% from the stock’s previous close.

TRSSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen cut their price objective on TerrAscend from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TerrAscend in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on TerrAscend from $17.75 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

TerrAscend stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.49. TerrAscend has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $16.25.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17).

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

