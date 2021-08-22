Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Compass Point

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Compass Point in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADYEY. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cheuvreux began coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Adyen currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $61.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.80. Adyen has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $61.76.

Shares of Adyen are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, August 24th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 24th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

