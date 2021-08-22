ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Down to $45.02

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.02, but opened at $43.50. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $45.32, with a volume of 14,827 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZIM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.92.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,846,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $609,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.