Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Down to $21.72

Shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.72, but opened at $21.14. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares last traded at $21.88, with a volume of 1,431 shares trading hands.

TRMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

