Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Gap Down to $168.55

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $168.55, but opened at $164.56. Toyota Motor shares last traded at $164.82, with a volume of 1,361 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Toyota Motor by 279.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 13,977.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Company Profile (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.