Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ADYYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Adyen to a “sell” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,000.00.

Shares of ADYYF stock opened at $3,124.45 on Friday. Adyen has a 52-week low of $1,501.00 and a 52-week high of $3,124.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,588.58.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

