Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.