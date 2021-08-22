Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target Cut to $76.50

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at CLSA from $114.00 to $76.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CLSA’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. 86 Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 1.21. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 22,413 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 217,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,296,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

