DNB Markets Downgrades Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) to Sell

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) was downgraded by DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Danske downgraded Kojamo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

OTCMKTS KOJAF opened at $24.62 on Friday. Kojamo Oyj has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $24.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.97.

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of February 18, 2021, it operated 35,802 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

