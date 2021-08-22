H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Gap Down to $33.06

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.06, but opened at $31.66. H&E Equipment Services shares last traded at $31.64, with a volume of 75 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 76.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $315.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.71 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 57.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

