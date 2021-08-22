The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $43.04, but opened at $44.20. The Buckle shares last traded at $40.72, with a volume of 4,462 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $637,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,671,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $105,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,504.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,593 shares of company stock worth $4,617,540. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Buckle by 69.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,758,000 after purchasing an additional 418,758 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,326,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,121,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Buckle by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,835,000 after purchasing an additional 133,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.17.

The Buckle Company Profile (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

