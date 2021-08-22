Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark New Zealand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS SPKKY opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Spark New Zealand has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.79.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services.

