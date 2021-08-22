Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 232,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Toho stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. Toho has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $36.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.25.

Get Toho alerts:

About Toho

Toho Co, Ltd. engages in the motion picture, theatrical production, and real estate businesses in Japan. It is involved in producing, buying/selling, and renting movies; producing and selling television programs, movie pamphlets, and video software; and business related to merchandising rights, and other activities.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Toho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.