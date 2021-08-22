Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Short Interest Up 13.9% in July

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 366,500 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 321,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of XAUMF stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. Goldmoney has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $3.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13.

Goldmoney Company Profile

GoldMoney, Inc engages in the provision of precious metal investment services. It operates through the following segments: Goldmoney Holding, Schiff Gold, and Goldmoney Lend & Borrow (LBTH). The Goldmoney Holding segment reflects the consolidation of the network and wealth accounts into a unified business operation.

