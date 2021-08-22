FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FGEN. Bank of America downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FibroGen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.96. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in FibroGen by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

