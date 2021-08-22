Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PBA. TD Securities lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.33.

PBA opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.45, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1683 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 138.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 33.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 36,150 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at about $2,383,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 10.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,938,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,579,000 after purchasing an additional 180,351 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,065,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,511,000 after purchasing an additional 93,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

