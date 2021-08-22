CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target Cut to C$10.50

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$10.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.93.

TSE DBM opened at C$6.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$553.55 million and a PE ratio of 5.36. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$6.01 and a 12 month high of C$10.83.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

