HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) and Brady (NYSE:BRC) Critical Review

Brady (NYSE:BRC) and HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Brady shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Brady shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Brady has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HempAmericana has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Brady and HempAmericana, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brady 0 0 3 0 3.00 HempAmericana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brady presently has a consensus target price of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.67%. Given Brady’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Brady is more favorable than HempAmericana.

Profitability

This table compares Brady and HempAmericana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brady 11.86% 14.31% 10.81% HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brady and HempAmericana’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brady $1.08 billion 2.51 $112.37 million $2.11 24.74 HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brady has higher revenue and earnings than HempAmericana.

Summary

Brady beats HempAmericana on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products. The WPS segment offers compliance products, which are sold under multiple brand names through catalogue and digital to a range of maintenance, repair, and operations customers. Its solutions include Brady LINK360 Software, Brady CenSys, and Brady SmartID Aerospace. The company was founded by William H. Brady Jr. in 1914 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

About HempAmericana

HempAmericana, Inc. is a development stage company, which focuses on research, development and sells products made of industrial hemp. Its products include rolling thunder smoking paper, and CBD oil. The company’s brand includes Weed Got Oil. HempAmericana was founded on February 10, 2014 and is headquarter red in New York, NY.

