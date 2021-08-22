Contrasting Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

12.4% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Sanofi shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sanofi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanofi has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.46 million ($0.55) -1.20 Sanofi $41.17 billion 3.25 $14.07 billion $3.35 15.86

Sanofi has higher revenue and earnings than Tonix Pharmaceuticals. Tonix Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sanofi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A -57.69% -54.39% Sanofi 16.02% 24.31% 13.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sanofi 1 2 5 0 2.50

Tonix Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 202.11%. Given Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tonix Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Sanofi.

Summary

Sanofi beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800. The company was founded by Seth Lederman and Donald W. Landry on November 16, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities. The Consumer Healthcare segment includes the commercial operations for its Consumer Healthcare products. The Vaccines segment consists commercial operations of Sanofi Pasteur. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.