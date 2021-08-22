Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turkcell is the leading provider of mobile communications services in Turkey. “

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1127 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is 12.70%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 128.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.