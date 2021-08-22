BRP Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $6.41 Per Share (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BRP in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $6.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.69. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2023 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

BRP stock opened at $82.02 on Friday. BRP has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $96.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of BRP by 3.7% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 272,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of BRP by 37.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 39,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth about $4,094,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth about $2,688,000. 30.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1074 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 10.45%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

