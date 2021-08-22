$4.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will report $4.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.16 billion. Sunoco reported sales of $2.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year sales of $15.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.75 billion to $17.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.86 billion to $18.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 73.32%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

NYSE:SUN opened at $36.45 on Friday. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 434.21%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Sunoco by 15.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Sunoco by 20.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Sunoco by 13.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Sunoco by 34.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

