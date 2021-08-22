Nord/LB Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) a €62.00 Price Target

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) received a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective from equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €69.57 ($81.85).

LXS opened at €57.62 ($67.79) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion and a PE ratio of 26.60. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a twelve month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a 50-day moving average of €59.64.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

