Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €29.50 by Royal Bank of Canada

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.64% from the stock’s previous close.

UN01 has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Independent Research set a €30.30 ($35.65) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €29.99 ($35.28).

Shares of ETR:UN01 opened at €33.77 ($39.73) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €31.92. Uniper has a 52-week low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 52-week high of €33.66 ($39.60).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

