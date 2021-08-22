Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spartan Delta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.61.

CVE SDE opened at C$4.12 on Friday. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of C$2.35 and a 1-year high of C$6.20. The stock has a market cap of C$471.64 million and a P/E ratio of 4.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

