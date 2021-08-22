Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €48.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on G1A. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €36.29 ($42.69).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €38.21 ($44.95) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €35.67. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 52 week high of €39.73 ($46.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

