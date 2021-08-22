Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Given New $20.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Freeline Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Freeline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.38.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $19.89. The firm has a market cap of $116.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.41.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.19). Sell-side analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Freeline Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Freeline Therapeutics worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.