SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SLR Senior Investment Corp. is a business development company. It primarily invests in senior secured loans of private middle market companies. SLR Senior Investment Corp., formerly known as Solar Senior Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNS opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. SLR Senior Investment has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $254.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 83.56%. Research analysts expect that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. SLR Senior Investment’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

