Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is a late-clinical stage cell therapy company. It involved in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation, certain severe autoimmune diseases and certain severe non-malignant blood, immune and metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TALS opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. Talaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.19.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts predict that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $3,028,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $7,461,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $38,146,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

