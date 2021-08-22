Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 202,521 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 500% compared to the average daily volume of 33,753 call options.

SPXU stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $50.20.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 24,937.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 427.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth about $275,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.