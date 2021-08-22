Sabra Health Care REIT Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 3,960 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,536% compared to the average daily volume of 242 put options.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $19.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.82. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 715,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after acquiring an additional 42,764 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,337,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after acquiring an additional 184,028 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 600.7% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,747,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,999,000 after buying an additional 2,355,125 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 94,204.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 106,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 106,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

