Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

NYSE:SOI opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $320.23 million, a PE ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 2.05. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $15.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -280.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 611,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 145,311 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,979,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 24,099 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

