Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Transcontinental in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $2.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.60. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Transcontinental’s FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Transcontinental has a one year low of C$23.27 and a one year high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$623.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$627.00 million.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

