CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) and Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Head to Head Survey

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) and Fang (NYSE:SFUN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CompuMed and Fang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompuMed 11.11% 27.58% 16.10% Fang -3.09% -1.13% -0.37%

28.3% of Fang shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of CompuMed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CompuMed and Fang’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompuMed $5.27 million 2.22 $340,000.00 N/A N/A Fang $216.15 million 0.36 -$6.46 million N/A N/A

CompuMed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fang.

Volatility & Risk

CompuMed has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fang has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CompuMed and Fang, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A Fang 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CompuMed beats Fang on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CompuMed Company Profile

CompuMed, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors. The company was formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fang Holdings Limited in September 2016 Fang Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

