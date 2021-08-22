Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) versus Ballistic Recovery Systems (OTCMKTS:BRSI) Financial Review

Ballistic Recovery Systems (OTCMKTS:BRSI) and Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Elbit Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 45.3% of Ballistic Recovery Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Elbit Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ballistic Recovery Systems and Elbit Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballistic Recovery Systems N/A N/A N/A Elbit Systems 5.25% 15.12% 4.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ballistic Recovery Systems and Elbit Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballistic Recovery Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Elbit Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00

Elbit Systems has a consensus target price of $130.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.50%. Given Elbit Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Elbit Systems is more favorable than Ballistic Recovery Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ballistic Recovery Systems and Elbit Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballistic Recovery Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Elbit Systems $4.66 billion 1.38 $237.66 million $7.20 20.17

Elbit Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Ballistic Recovery Systems.

Volatility & Risk

Ballistic Recovery Systems has a beta of -0.99, suggesting that its share price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elbit Systems has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Elbit Systems beats Ballistic Recovery Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ballistic Recovery Systems

Ballistic Recovery Systems Inc. develops and commercializes parachute systems in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Defense, and Space. The Aviation segment designs, tests, and produces whole-aircraft emergency recovery parachute systems for the general aviation and recreational aircraft industries. The Defense segment designs, tests, and produces personnel parachute systems, precision guided aerial delivery systems, and cargo and whole-aircraft emergency recovery parachutes used in unmanned aerial vehicles and training aircrafts. The Space segment designs, tests, and produces entry, descent, and landing systems for various space applications, as well as manned and un-manned, planetary, and terrestrial space applications. The company also provides safety apparel. Ballistic Recovery Systems Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in South Saint Paul, Minnesota.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

