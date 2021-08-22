Critical Review: Square (NYSE:SQ) & Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) and Square (NYSE:SQ) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Take-Two Interactive Software and Square, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Take-Two Interactive Software 0 5 17 0 2.77 Square 3 9 28 0 2.63

Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus price target of $214.33, suggesting a potential upside of 33.16%. Square has a consensus price target of $268.49, suggesting a potential upside of 2.07%. Given Take-Two Interactive Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Take-Two Interactive Software is more favorable than Square.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.1% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Square shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Square shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Take-Two Interactive Software and Square’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Take-Two Interactive Software $3.37 billion 5.56 $588.89 million $6.29 25.59 Square $9.50 billion 12.73 $213.10 million $0.02 13,152.50

Take-Two Interactive Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Square. Take-Two Interactive Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Square, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Take-Two Interactive Software has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Square has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Take-Two Interactive Software and Square’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Take-Two Interactive Software 19.45% 17.92% 9.66% Square 3.60% 16.94% 3.85%

Summary

Take-Two Interactive Software beats Square on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content. The company also develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises. In addition, the company publishes various entertainment properties across various platforms and a range of genres, such as shooter, action, role-playing, strategy, sports, and family/casual entertainment under the BioShock, Mafia, Sid Meier's Civilization, XCOM series, and Borderlands. Further, it publishes sports simulation titles comprising NBA 2K series, a basketball video game; the WWE 2K professional wrestling series; and PGA TOUR 2K. It also offers Kerbal Space Program, and The Outer Worlds and Ancestors: the Humankind Odyssey under Private Division. Additionally, the company offers free-to-play mobile games, such as Dragon City and Monster Legends, as well as Two Dots mobile game. Its products are designed for console gaming systems, including PlayStation 4; Xbox One; the Nintendo Switch; and personal computers comprising smartphones and tablets. The company provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in New York, New York.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions. The company also provides Square Point of Sale software; Cash App, which provides access to the financial system, allowing customers to electronically send, store, and spend money; Caviar, a food ordering platform for restaurants to offer food ordering, pickup and delivery, to their customers; and Square Capital that facilitates loans to sellers based on real-time payment and point-of-sale data. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

