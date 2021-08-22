NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NGM. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGM. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $79,995,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,833,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,860,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 437,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,227,000 after purchasing an additional 413,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM opened at $21.69 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.30.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.