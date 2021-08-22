$82.88 Million in Sales Expected for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will post sales of $82.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.03 million and the lowest is $81.00 million. HomeStreet posted sales of $91.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year sales of $345.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $351.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $325.14 million, with estimates ranging from $318.40 million to $333.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $40.77 on Friday. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $52.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith purchased 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Michel purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,777,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 215,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 122,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

