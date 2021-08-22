Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $761.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $20.69.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $128,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,659.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,512. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $211,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $397,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

