Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will earn $3.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.58 EPS.

CRMT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

CRMT stock opened at $125.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.54. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $82.48 and a 52-week high of $177.45. The stock has a market cap of $830.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 29.52%.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total value of $685,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $858,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

