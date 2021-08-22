ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.10 ($16.59) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.25 ($14.42).

ING Groep has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

