Barrington Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPAY has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.47 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.83. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at about $46,605,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at about $37,363,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,918,000 after purchasing an additional 490,282 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at about $12,503,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $38,846.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 7,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $293,478.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,057 shares of company stock valued at $961,364. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

