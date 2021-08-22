Piper Sandler Weighs in on ON Semiconductor Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for ON Semiconductor in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ON. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $46.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.19. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,232 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

