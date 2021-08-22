Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Decreased by Truist Securiti

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.81) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.80). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.91) EPS.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.18.

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $413.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.01. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 29,188 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

