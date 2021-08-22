Blend Labs Inc’s (NYSE:BLND) Quiet Period Will End on August 25th

Blend Labs’ (NYSE:BLND) quiet period will end on Wednesday, August 25th. Blend Labs had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have commented on BLND. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Blend Labs from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Blend Labs stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. Blend Labs has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $21.04.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.