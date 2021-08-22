Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness’ (NASDAQ:WOOF) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 23rd. Petco Health and Wellness had issued 48,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 14th. The total size of the offering was $864,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the end of Petco Health and Wellness’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

WOOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.11. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

