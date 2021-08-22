DA Davidson Reiterates Buy Rating for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.50.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $151.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $424.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 740,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $105,215,865.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,216,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,138,017.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,164,601 shares of company stock worth $3,785,954,868. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,520,449,000 after acquiring an additional 843,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after buying an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,856,565,000 after buying an additional 983,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,285,000 after buying an additional 536,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

