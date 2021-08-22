DA Davidson Reiterates Buy Rating for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.68 EPS.
WMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.50.
Shares of WMT stock opened at $151.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $424.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.22.
In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 740,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $105,215,865.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,216,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,138,017.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,164,601 shares of company stock worth $3,785,954,868. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,520,449,000 after acquiring an additional 843,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after buying an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,856,565,000 after buying an additional 983,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,285,000 after buying an additional 536,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
